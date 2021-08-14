Lifeboat called to help two people drifting on inflatable off the coast of Portobello

The alarm was raised around 7:30pm on Friday by the Coastguard after reports that two people were drifting off the coast of Portobello, north of Joppa, in Edinburgh.

By the time the crew arrived on the scene, they were safe and well.

Kinghorn RNLI said the inflatable was blowing eastwards in a strong wind.

There were two people on board.

A spokesman said: “The boat launched within ten minutes. It was confirmed that the people were back ashore, safe and well.

"The Coastguard confirmed the lifeboat crew was stood down after arriving on the scene.”

A lifeboat was called to help two people drifting on an inflatable off the coast of Portobello. (Picture credit: Ian Rutherford)

Last month – following a spate of tragic drownings in Scottish waters – the RNLI issued advice stating that inflatables should not be used in the sea due to dangers of them drifting.

