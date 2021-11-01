Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat was scrambled after multiple calls 999 calls.

The volunteer crew was on the scene within five minutes and helped her to shore.

Scott McIlravie, helm, said, ‘The casualty was difficult due to the waves which were over 1.5m high at points along with rocks and creel pot buoys in the area.

The lifeboat was at the scene within five minutes (Pic: Kinghorn RNLI)

‘After a short time, and with assistance from Kinghorn coastguard rescue team, she was spotted approximately 100m offshore.

“We manoeuvred towards her taking great care amongst rocks just below the surface.”

Mr McIlravie said the experienced and well equipped swimmer did not require urgent medical attention.

“She took the right actions when she realised she was in difficulty by holding onto her tow-float and conserving energy,” he said.

“The casualty was taken to Kirkcaldy harbour to be handed over for assessment by the ambulance service.”

