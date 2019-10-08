Lifeboat service on board with tribute as Sir Jack steps down

A stalwart of the UK’s most vital voluntary service, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), has been recognised for his lengthy role in the charity’s work saving lives at sea, in the Firth of Forth and on land.

Sir Jack Stewart-Clark of Dundas Castle, having reached his 90th birthday and after serving for 16 years as honorary president of Queensferry RNLI Lifeboat Station, attended a short retiral ceremony at the station at which he was presented with a framed certificate and an engraved crystal paperweight by fundraising branch chairman David Steel.

Mr Steel said: “Sir Jack, the first person to have held the position of honorary president, has served the RNLI with distinction for these 16 years and has been a very ­enthusiastic participant in many of our ­fundraising activities, including allowing the use of the facilities at his beautiful home, Dundas ­Castle, for events such as Strictly Dundas, based on the TV show Strictly Come ­Dancing, and popular garden parties.”

Mr Steel added: “Sir Jack also arranged for the castle and grounds to be made available in 2011 as the venue for the naming ceremony by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh of our current lifeboat the Jamie Cairncross.

“In addition, Sir Jack has attended many of our regular planning meetings and his contribution over the years cannot be understated and has been very much appreciated.” In accepting the presentation, Sir Jack said that he was very grateful to be recognised but also that he was proud to have been involved with Queensferry Lifeboat and only too pleased to have been able to help with the hugely important task of raising funds to allow the vital lifesaving role of the lifeboat and its volunteer crew to continue so successfully.

Sir Jack wished Queensferry ­Lifeboat Station and all involved, ­fundraisers and crew alike, the very best for the future and indicated that he hoped to be able to be of help where possible.

On behalf of crew members, operations manager David Smart said “It has been an honour to have had Sir Jack on board and we wish him well in his retirement”.

Sir Jack’s wife, Lady Lydia, was presented with a bouquet of flowers in recognition of her support and the couple’s dedication to the RNLI and the welfare of mariners using local water.

Pictured with Sir Jack and Lady Lydia are a few of his RNLI ­colleagues: Back row, left to right, Jacqui Horsburgh, Craig Maison, Liz Holmes, Kate Ball, David Smart, ­Jacqui Schofield, John Schofield, ­Graham Hughes. Front row, left to right, Morag Goulden, Trish Sutton, David Steel, Sir Jack Stewart-Clark, Lady Lydia Stewart-Clark, Tom ­Robertson MBE and Joyce Smith.

