Line of Duty star celebrates honorary degree in Edinburgh

Actor Martin Compston was spotted in Edinburgh this week celebrating after receiving his honorary degree.

The Scottish film and TV star is best known for uncovering corrupt cops as Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott in the BBC crime drama Line of Duty.

Principal George hotel manager Andreas Maszczyk, with TV presenter Phil MacHugh and Line of Duty actor Martin Compston

The 34-year-old was presented with an honorary degree of doctor of letters at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the world of television, his fundraising efforts with Ardgowan Hospice and his commitment to students. He enjoyed celebrations on Tuesday night in Edinburgh with wife Tianna and friends at The Principal George Hotel on George Street before dining at the trendy Six by Nico restaurant on Hanover Street.

The actor, who now lives in Las Vegas with Tianna, was conferred in front of more than 1,500 students and guests at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Line of Duty fans will hope to see Compston back on their screens soon after the drama’s Twitter page confirmed new episodes will start shooting later this year.