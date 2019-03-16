Lionel Simenya death: Chef was killed by thieves raiding garage to steal safe

CALLOUS thieves mowed down and killed a chef with their getaway car after bungling a raid to steal a garage’s safe the Evening News can reveal.

Tragic Lionel Simenya was hit by a stolen Peugeot 207 and left to die in Fords Road, next to Saughton Park, in the early hours last Thursday.

The car was taken from a nearby garage business and was being used to cart off its hefty safe.

A source said: “Why break into a garage, steal the safe then drive one of the cars down a dead end and murder someone innocent?”

Police have not revealed whether the safe or another car was recovered but the thieves are understood to have fled across a footbridge by the Water of Leith.

A crack team of detectives launched a murder investigation and were understood to be following a “positive line of inquiry” last night.

One theory is that the raiders planned to open the safe in Fords Road and make off with their haul on foot to a second, waiting vehicle.

Police are now trying to piece together exactly what happened in the moments leading up to Mr Simenya, 36, originally from Burundi, being found dying in the street.

They know the Peugeot 207 and safe were stolen from premises in Fords Road shortly before it ploughed into Mr Simenya.

Detectives refused to confirm reports Mr Simenya was sleeping in his Fiat Fiorino, found in the same road.

Officers know Mr Simenya had been working as a chef earlier in the evening in Gorgie Road before visiting a gym.

But they refused to speculate how he came to be in the street at 3.50am when he was hit.

One theory is that he may have heard the thieves stealing the car and tried to intervene to prevent their getaway.

Detectives have been trawling CCTV from nearby locations, including from the garage, and confirmed there was more than one person in the Peugeot at the time.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward.

Detective inspector Stuart Alexander said: “There’s people out there who definitely know what happened. Please come forward and give Lionel’s family the satisfaction of knowing what happened to their beloved brother and son.”

Single Mr Simenya’s family moved to Belgium from their East African homeland in 1994 before he moved on to Edinburgh in 2011 – working across Scotland.

He is survived by his mother, two older sisters, aged 51 and 40, two older brothers, aged 49 and 43, and younger brother Nicolas, 35.

An emotional Nicolas fought back tears on Thursday as made a direct plea to the killers of his “hardworking and wonderful” older brother.

“If you have any sympathy for my family you have to do the right thing and come to talk to the police,” he said.

Anyone with information can contact the Major Investigation Team via 101, quoting incident number 332 of March 7 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.