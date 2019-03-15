Lionel Simenya: Timeline of how the ‘peaceful’ chef came to die

LIONEL Simenya came to the Capital seeking a better life through hard work.

But all that came to a tragic end in the early hours of last Thursday when he was callously mown down with a stolen car.

1994: Lionel moves from his native Burundi, in East Africa, to Belgium. His two older sisters, aged 51 and 40, two older brothers, aged 49 and 43, and younger brother Nicolas, 35, also moved but his mum remains in their homeland.

2011: He moves to Edinburgh to work as a chef, a job that takes him all over Scotland.

March 7, 2019: At around 3.50am passers-by returning from a night out dial 999 after finding Lionel in Fords Road with serious injuries. Police and paramedics are called but he dies shortly afterwards.

March 13, 2019: Brother Nicolas Simenya flies in from Belgium to visit his brother in the morgue. It would have been Lionel’s 37th birthday.

March 14, 2019: Nicolas makes an impassioned plea for help in finding his brother’s killers.