Little Isla ‘born during fireworks’ is Edinburgh’s first baby of 2019

Two babies born within minutes of the Hogmanay bells have become the first newborns of 2019 in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

In the Capital, the first new tot of 2019 is baby Isla, born to adoring parents Deirdre and Graeme Kelly, both from Edinburgh.

Baby Isla weighed 7lb 2oz and entered the world with a bang just as the Hogmanay fireworks were going off in the background.

Another midnight arrival was baby Liliana, the first baby to be born in 2019 at St John’s Hospital, Livingston.

Weighing 9lb 11oz, Liliana’s parents Paulina and Marcin Banaszek first laid eyes on their baby girl as the bells rang out in West Lothian.

Mum Paulina, who, along with her partner, is originally from Poland but now lives in Edinburgh, told the BBC: “It’s our first baby and we’re so happy that everything is finished and done.”

“She should have come on 24 December - Christmas Eve - but she said ‘no I stay longer and come for new year’.

“It’s going to be a special, big year for us.”

Elsewhere in Scotland, Thurso mum Ann Thomson gave birth to a baby girl, Elissa, at precisely 12:37am at Inverness’s Raigmore Hospital.

Little Elissa weighed 5lb and is child number three for Ann and her partner Sean Wylie.

