Livingston house fire leaves one person dead

One person has died after a house fire in Livingston early this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the fire in a house at Knightsridge East Road, Livingston just before 4am this morning.

Police, ambulance crew and around 20 firefighters were in attendance.

Sadly officers confirmed that one person died in the blaze, having been trapped in the property.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At about 4am on Saturday, emergency services responded to reports of a house fire in Knightsridge, Livingston.

“Sadly a person has died as a result of the fire.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.

“A joint investigation between the police and the fire service is ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman added: “We responded to reports of a house being well alight with an occupant still inside.

“Substantial damage has been caused.”

