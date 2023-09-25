Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concern is growing for a West Lothian man who has been reported missing, with police having launched an urgent search.

Paul Mooney, 38, from Livingston, was last seen around 8.20am on Monday, September 25, in the Dedridge area of the town. Mr Mooney is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall and of slim build. He was last seen he was wearing black Nike trainers, dark coloured slim fitting tracksuit bottoms and a dark jumper or jacket.

Inspector David Macmillan, Livingston Police Station, said: “We’re concerned for Paul’s welfare and are urgently trying to trace him to ensure he’s safe and well. I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen Paul since around 8.20am today or has any information on his whereabouts to please get in touch.” He added: “Paul if you see this appeal, please contact police.”