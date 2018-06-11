Livingston say they are ‘progressing well’ in search for new manager

Livingston say they are making good progress in their search for David Hopkin’s successor after holding talks with a number of candidates.

Hopkin stepped down from his post last month shortly after leading the Lions to a second successive promotion. Recently-released Rangers striker Kenny Miller has already admitted he is “intrigued” by the possibility of taking over at Livi as player-manager, while ex-Celtic frontman John Hartson – who was part of Hopkin’s coaching staff – is also reportedly in the running alongside former Morton boss Jim Duffy and ex-Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch.

Assistant manager David Martindale has been put in temporary command but club chiefs have now appealed to fans to show patience as they look to appoint a replacement.

Livingston said in a statement: “We are progressing well after sifting through a mountain of applications.

“Talks are ongoing with three to four prime candidates, and we will provide an update as and when we feel we have the best fit for the club installed.

“As previously stated, the potential manager will fit into the club’s existing structure. This will allow us to continue to recruit and prepare for pre-season, safe in the knowledge we won’t be jumping into a situation we may regret in months to come.

“This method has served us well in previous seasons, albeit we have had a manager in place. But ultimately we are following the same tried and tested recruitment process.

“David Martindale and the backroom staff have our full support and trust while we conduct our thorough search for the most suitable candidate.

“Please bear in mind that reaching the play-offs has given us less time post-season, due to the two extra weeks playing and focusing on trying to get the club back into the Premiership.

“But we must reiterate: we are going through a thorough process and this will take as long as required. We have absolutely no concerns that this will have any detrimental effect on our upcoming season.”