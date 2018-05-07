Local Hero Awards 2018: Deadline to nominate fast approaching

THEY are the standout individuals whose contribution to life in the capital has gone unrecognised for too long.

Whether it has been achieving international recognition for their incredible talent or inspiring those around them with their selfless determination – their stories have moved and captivated in equal measure.

The nominations deadline for the Edinburgh Evening News Local Hero awards, sponsored by Farmer Autocare, is fast approaching and we are encouraging readers to honour those unsung heroes who have made a difference in their area over the past 12 months. The glittering event will take place at the Assembly Rooms on George Street, where hundreds will gather to watch the capital’s most worthy residents receive their prizes.

However, the race is on for nominations to be submitted, with the final deadline set for Wednesday, May 9.

This award is the highlight of the evening and will be awarded to an individual who the judging panel considers to be Edinburgh’s most deserving Local Hero.

Judges will select the winner either from entries received from other categories or from nominations specifically for this category and the award will go to someone who judges believe stand out above all other nominations.

Olympic cycling champion Callum Skinner won the 2017 award after a stunning performance at the Rio games in which he scooped gold for the team sprint event along with a silver in the individual sprint.

He described winning the award as a “humbling experience,” and encouraged readers to get their nominations in before the deadline.

Callum said: “It was an incredible feeling to win the Local Hero award last year alongside some of the most worthy people in our city.

“Everyone on the stage that night had done incredibly selfless things for their local communities across Edinburgh and it was a humbling experience to be up there with them.

He added: “I would like to encourage anyone who is thinking about sending in a nomination to get it in before the deadline on May 9 and wish the best of luck to all of those who make it on the final shortlist.”

The overall Local Hero award is backed by Farmer Autocare, who return as sponsors for the third year in a row.

Managing director Jim Kerr said: “I am delighted that we continue our involvement in the local hero awards. It’s a privilege and a pleasure to take part in an event that celebrates those people who give themselves freely to support their local communities.”

He added: “I wish all those nominated the very best of luck on the day. Whatever the outcome I believe they are all winners.”

n For details on how to nominate, visit www.localheroesedin.co.uk