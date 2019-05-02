Local Hero Awards 2019: Inspirational young people sought in Edinburgh and the Lothians

THEY are the youngsters leading the Capital to a better future and the sporting icons ensuring its residents lead active, healthy lives.

The Edinburgh Evening News local hero awards are open for nominations and we are encouraging readers to honour the unsung heroes who have gone above and beyond the call of duty over the past 12 months.

Inspiring young adult award winner Josh Manson in 2017

This week we are seeking nominations in the Inspirational Young Adult and Sporting Hero categories ahead of the ceremony in June.

The glittering event will take place at the Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel on June 21 – hosted by Forth One star Arlene Stuart.

Paul MacGregor won the Sporting Hero award last year for his dedication to getting more people involved in sport in the area and enjoy being active.

The award recognises an individual or team who have made an outstanding contribution and dedication to local sport and physical activity.

Jack Brodie picked up the Inspirational Young Adult award last year for his tireless campaigning to raise awareness of the dangers of skin cancer.

The prize, sponsored by Amazon, recognises, encourages and rewards those aged 16-24 who have shown exceptional drive and determination for a cause or belief in the face of adversity. He told the Evening News it was a “surreal” feeling to win the award, adding: “That night is some of the best memories I have, going up there to collect the award in front of my whole family was just one of the most amazing experiences of my life.

“The people getting these awards are the ones that don’t shout about the work that they do, so they don’t get the widest coverage, but the Local Heroes shine a light on them that they deserve.”

He added: “I would encourage anyone who has an idea for a nomination to just go for it, you never know what might happen.”

Stephen Lumsden, site leader at Amazon’s customer service centre in Edinburgh, said: “Supporting the local community in Edinburgh is very important to us and I am delighted that Amazon is sponsoring the Inspirational Young Adult Award.

“These awards recognise the many people in our community whose actions, achievements, courage or bravery have touched the lives of others,” he said.