Local heroes steal the show at Radio Forth Awards

Selfless community heroes took centre stage as Radio Forth staged its annual awards ceremony in the Capital.

Those who strive to make the city a better place were joined by stars of sport and showbiz at Usher Hall for the 15th annual event.

Joanna Lamb won the Cash for Kids Award

Singer Amy MacDonald, who was presented with the International Music Icon Award, was among the guest performers at the event, which also featured entertainment from X Factor contestant Caitlyn Vanbeck and Max George, formerly of The Wanted.

The 1800-strong crowd were on their feet to congratulate Joanna Lamb, who took home the Cash for Kids Award.

After being diagnosed with osteosarcoma aged 16, Joanna endured gruelling treatment and sadly had to have her leg amputated.

“But the 17-year-old has been told the cancer has spread and is now terminal, meaning she has just a couple of years to live. Despite this, the teenager has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity.

Iain McKendry picked up the Local Hero Award

She said: “When I was diagnosed I thought at first that my life was over, that was me dead. I then decided I was not going to let it stop me being myself, helping people and raising money. I’m defying everybody.

“I don’t want people to think amputees can’t do what normal people can do. I’m going to keep going as I have and in the time I have left raise as much money as possible.

“I’ve learned that life is too short. You don’t know what is around the corner and need to keep pushing through and being you.”

The Sun Inn in Dalkeith was named Best Bar, while Charity Volunteer of the Year was won by Winchburgh’s Heather Duff.

Amy Macdonald won the International Music Icon Award and performed in front of an 1,800-strong crowd at Usher Hall.

The prestigious “local hero” award, sponsored by the Evening News, was won by Iain McKendry, 24. He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 15 months old and told he would probably never walk independently – but he developed a passion for spinning and now leads seven of the bike-based classes a week at Danderhall Leisure Centre.

He said: “I feel unbelievable. I’ve been through so many surgeries and so many doctors have said, ‘I don’t think you’ll be able to walk’. It’s been a crazy ride and I’ve loved every minute. Thanks to spinning I’ve been able to do so many things and meet great people. It means so much to win the award. I’m speechless, emotional and just amazed to win this award.”

Among the other performers at the event was comedian Ed Byrne, who collected the Fringe Award, and Whitburn’s Lewis Capaldi, 22, who won the Rising Star Award following a phenomenal few years which has seen him sell out two dates at Glasgow’s Barrowlands and supporting Sam Smith and Niall Horan on tour.

He told the Evening News: “It’s been very nuts but so amazing and sometimes you’ve got to take a step back and go wow. I’ve been so busy that I’ve only been home for a combined period of maybe a month this year. Playing at Barrowlands last week was the pinnacle.

The Sun Inn, Dalkeith won the Best Bar at the Forth Awards.

“It’s class to win. I don’t feel like I deserve it.”

Pop legends Go West were recognised for their contribution to music and rounded off the evening with some of their best-known hits including King of Wishful Thinking, which had the audience singing and swaying in the stalls.