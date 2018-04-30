Locals praise police after they join Dalkeith youngsters in football game

Have your say

Locals have praised police officers in Dalkeith after they joined in with a group of youngsters for a game of football.

Kelly Dowdeswell filmed the footage outisde her home in Woodburn after she spotted officers engaging with youngsters in a kickabout.

Officers got involved in a kickabout with some youngsters. Picture; screengrab

She shared the video in a bid to praise the officers involved saying: “This just this shows some kids never to be scared of the police.

“If only they were all like this.”

“This video needs shared viral for these officers to see. ”

She added that such videos show that police are there to help and that if treated with respect, they will give it back.

The game of football took place on Sunday evening at around 7pm.