Los Cardos worker fired following foul-mouthed Facebook rant

AN under-fire takeaway boss has told how he sacked a worker who launched an expletive-laden rant at customers on his shop’s Facebook page.

Neil Miller blamed the part-time employee at Los Cardos in Leith Walk for posting vile abuse online and threatening to beat up a customer at a supermarket.

Mr Miller also apologised to customers targeted by the offensive tirade on the Mexican street food eatery’s Facebook feed in the early hours of yesterday morning.

“I think they were annoyed with the customer in the first place and had an axe to grind and wanted to make things worse for me,” said Mr Miller.

“It’s a pistol shot that can’t be unfired. We have a great core team but there’s always one bad apple,” he added.

Mr Miller confirmed he immediately sacked the member of staff via text after finding out about the posts at 9am yesterday morning and ensured all social media log-ins were changed.

“We sincerely apologise for recent communications that went out from a disgruntled employee,” he added.

“The language used was unbelievably unprofessional and goes against every principle of common decency.

READ MORE: Leith Walk takeaway Los Cardos apologise over foul-mouthed Facebook rant

“We will take necessary action on our end to ensure that this does not happen again.”

A series of posts and messages sent in the early hours of yesterday morning laid into dissatisfied customers.

One post describes a reviewer as “spiteful” before calling him a crude offensive expletive.

Another host of messages were sent both publicly and privately to customers, sparking outrage. One post even fantasises about attacking a customer in the nearby Tesco supermarket – by knocking his teeth out.

Customer Gary Mackean was targeted by the abuse and said he was considering reporting the “frightening and bizarre behaviour” to the authorities. Mr Mackean told yesterday how he was threatened with violence for posting his “valid” review 19 weeks ago.

He said those responsible should be ashamed of themselves and vowed never to return.

“The review was months ago so to be attacked online now is quite strange,” said Mr Mackean.

“Hopefully Los Cardos changes how they talk to customers and deal with reviews better. I really hope whoever threatened me gets the help they clearly need.

“I was never planning on ever going back to Los Cardos and this has just cemented that. That’s really all I have to say about it.”

Fallout from the posts sparked plenty of reaction online, with some fans of the takeaway posting their support.

Ruu Mouat wrote: “Been here countless times over the last dozen years, recommended to a ton of people who’ve commented after on the great food and friendly staff.”