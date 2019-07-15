Lothian at 100: Belt up for a nostalgia trip on these vintage Lothian buses

The Atlantean and Daimler buses were staples of the Lothian fleet in the middle of the 20th Century.

From the outside, Lothian buses haven’t changed too much over the years. The bright burgandy and cream detailing is still a feature on the most modern buses rolling off the production line.

We joined Gavin Corbett, a Lothian Buses driver and Centenary researcher to take a closer look at two models in particular that became stalwarts of Lothian’s heritage fleet - the Atlantean and the Daimler from the middle of the 20th Century.

Take one look at the hand-cranked destination signs, archaic gearboxes, heaters and accessibility and you’ll be left in no doubt that today’s buses make for an exceedingly comfortable commute.

Still, you can’t deny there is an intricate mechanical beauty in their primitive form and these are just two stops on the roadmap through Lothian Buses’ history encapsulated in the heritage fleet.