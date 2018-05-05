Lothian Recommends: Edinburgh’s favourite gift shops

If you’ve got money burning a hole in your pocket, this week’s Lothian Recommends is just for you.

There is no shortage of gorgeous gift shops in the Capital showcasing creative talent and trinkets galore and when we asked Evening News readers to point us in the direction of their top spots, we weren’t left disappointed.

The Creative Showroom on Leith Walk was one of the personalised picks and it’s easy to see why. Dunc Stark said: “They stock amazing gift items at affordable prices, and even have artist studios on site.” Another fan Don McGratton added: “The Creative Showroom is an amazing shop selling gifts, homewares, jewellery and all kinds of crafts many created by local artists. Plus it has a wide range of arts supplies. Fab independent retailer and studio space, exactly what Leith and the Lothians needs more of.”

Maria Albiach said: “The Creative Showroom is an amazing shop that brings life to Leith Walk plus the history behind the shop is amazing.”

We defy you not to lose hours in Hannah Zakari on Candlemaker Row. The independent shop sells swathes of must-haves including art, cards and artisan jewellery.

Margaret Semple is a big fan: “I can’t get enough of Hannah Zakari, it truly is my happy place.”

Zoe Jones agrees: “Love, love, love this shop. Not to be missed.”

Dedicated to promoting home-grown talent, Broughton Street’s Concrete Wardrobe has been delighting shoppers for years.

Fan Alana Peden said: Concrete Wardrobe is an absolute haven! Run by two designers who still teach it’s a wonderfully embracing enterprise full of goodies for the eye and from the heart.”

Pippin on Haymarket Terrace is an small but perfectly formed gift shop that sells cards, gifts, jewellery, baby goodies, garden and homewares, to mention just a few. Frances Mitchell flagged up the boutique calling it a “super gift shop” while another fan Anna Caldwell agreed saying: “I love Pippin!”

Lots of readers drew attention to “hidden gem” Harbour Lane Studio, an art gallery in South Queensferry.

Kathleen Anne Pullen called it “terrific” and Annie Gray said it had “excellent variety and supported local artists with something for every budget.” Penny Robertson admitted the store was “becoming an addiction.”