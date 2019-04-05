Lothian Recommends: Here are five of the best chocolate shops in Edinburgh ahead of Easter

Everyone loves a bit of chocolate. And with Easter coming up, many will be looking for some of the best places around to buy Easter eggs or other sweet treats.

You might opt for the supermarket shelves to find your chocolate products, but if you’re looking for something that little bit more special then why not try a local chocolatier?

Here are five of the best suggestions in Edinburgh...

S Luca, Morningside

This Morningside cafe and ice cream bar is well known for its cones, coffees and fulfilling meals.

Their chocolate ice cream is to die for and the cafe offers a wonderful selection of hand made chocolates to box up and take away.

Their extensive range of chocolates and truffles includes Kennedy’s, Ferguson’s, Beech’s and Lindt.

Visit: 16 Morningside Road, 0131 446 0233

Thinking Chocolate, London Road

With a focus on handcrafting all of their chocolates from 100% cocoa, this chocolatier is sure to deliver on quality.

Their website says their chocolate is selected from around the world and is skilfully blended with herbs, spices and essential oils.

Visit: 19 London Road, 07795 420 001

The Chocolate Tree, Bruntsfield

If you’re looking for some Easter eggs, this is a great place to look.

Products range from luxury milk and dark chocolate and caramel-filled mini eggs to bunny-shaped chocolates and large Easter eggs.

As well as the Easter-themed treats, you’ll also find a range of artisan chocolates boxes, bars and a variety of hot chocolate.

Visit: 123 Bruntsfield Place, 0131 228 3144

Edward & Irwyn, Morningside

Edward & Irwyn are makers of artisan chocolate and confectionary who specialise in the creation of top quality chocolate, including some more unusual products.

Why not try some of their gold foil-wrapped chocolate frogs filled with soft caramel, or their visually striking marbled milk and white tonka bean chocolate and milk chocolate shards with vanilla and black lava salt.

This chocolatiers also do their own chocolate boxes and hot chocolate.

Visit: 21 Morningside Drive

Coco Chocolatier

On their website, the chocolatier says they use 100% natural ingredients , with their chocolate being palm oil free, and is made at the origin.

For Easter, they have a range of spiced chocolate bars and some chocolate filled egg boxes.

Other flavours in their chocolate bar collection include classic combinations like orange and salted caramel, as well as the more unusual gin and tonic, lavender or rhubarb and ginger.

They also have vegan chocolate options and run a chocolate school where you can learn how to hand temper, mould and fill your sweet treats.

Visit: 174 Bruntsfield Place/ 20 Raeburn Place/ 1 Summerhall Place

