Lothian Recommends: The best bars to watch the World Cup

While you sadly won’t be able to cheer on the home side, you will be able to choose from some great venues to watch the teams that did make it to this year’s World Cup in Russia.

Edinburgh has a fantastic selection of atmospheric pubs showing the tournament, with everything from big screens to themed drinks and snacks.

McSorley's pub, Clerk Street, Edinburgh.

Renowned Hibs pub The Harp & Castle provides a relaxing atmosphere and is a firm favourite with Leithers. The walls and bar are decorated with Hibs memorabilia without it being overbearing if you are not a fan.

It has a classic and modern vibe with plenty of TVs around the pub with well-placed sofas in front of the bigger screens which are ideal for watching the football. However you may need to get yourself there early for one of the prime seats.

Jonathan Morrison said: “The pub is quite cool. The staff are friendly, the atmosphere is welcoming even when there is a big bunch of rowdy football supporters in the pub.”

While it’s not technically a sports bar, The Pear Tree has a huge outdoor screen, making it a nice little spot to watch the football while kicking back with your drink of choice and one of their tasty chilli dogs.

Dave Barry said: “Great beer garden with a great atmosphere and a massive screen.

“They also have a great selection of beers. Would definitely recommend.”

Reborn as a gastropub, The Queens Arms preserved its unique layout and original features which makes it a hit with locals. With an array of ales on offer and TVs everywhere you look, this may be a great option if you’re in the city centre. Courtney Price said: “Awesome atmosphere and great people!”

With a massive outdoor screen, bar and lots of seats, The Three Sisters makes a great place to watch the beautiful game. Peckish fans can also enjoy a wood-fired pizza or grab a burger from one of the courtyard’s food stalls.

Nicola Harrison said: “It has a great outdoors space with food stalls and bar areas and TV screens.”

A regular host of live music and sport, McSorley’s also offers plenty of craic and another great spot to watch a few games this summer.

With four 20 foot high cinema screens dotted throughout the bar, you are sure not to miss a moment.

Lee Cowen said: “Great bar to watch the games. The atmosphere is brilliant and the staff are so friendly.”