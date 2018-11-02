Lothian reveal new Poppy Bus to mark Remembrance Day 2018

Lothian has unveiled a striking new design for its annual ‘Poppy Bus’ as part of Remembrance Day 2018.

The design is high impact featuring a modern pattern of bright red poppies set against an all-white background and is set to run on various routes throughout Edinburgh and the Lothians during November.

The bus was unveiled to the public on Thursday 1st November as part of the Edinburgh Poppy Day event at St Andrew Square and will once again return to the Field of Remembrance to mark the two-minute silence on the 11th November.

Gordon Michie, Head of Fundraising at Poppyscotland said: “This is especially significant year for the Scottish poppy appeal given that it coincides with the centenary of the end of the First World War. Lothian Buses has helped us mark this milestone in spectacular style with their beautiful bus wrap. We thank them for this and for all of the other ways in which they support Poppyscotland throughout the year.”

As well as the specially created ‘Poppy Bus’, the company will also fundraise internally by making poppies and remembrance garden crosses available for sale internally to its staff.

The company also introduced a specially designed Veteran tie which drivers with military backgrounds can wear as a mark of respect on Armistice Day and Armed Forces Day.

Richard Hall, Lothian’s Managing Director, said: “Lothian are proud to have many employees across our business who currently serve in the reserves or are ex-armed forces personnel and the Poppyscotland appeal is close to the hearts of both our staff and our customers.

“We are delighted to once again partner the charity with activity running throughout the month of November. In this special centenary year, we hope that our Poppy Bus will prove popular with our customers and represent a fitting tribute for those who have given service to our country.”