Love Island’s Mike Thalassitis, 26, found dead in North London park

Have your say

Love Island’s Mike Thalassitis was found dead in a park in North London on Saturday.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said officers were called to the park in Edmonton to reports of a man found hanged.

READ MORE: Reality star Mike Thalassitis found dead aged 26

The spokesman added: “Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, aged in his 20s, deceased.

“At this early stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Police are in the process of informing the man’s next of kin. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Mike Thalassitis found fame on the 2017 series of the show and was a semi-professional footballer.

Several reality TV stars posted tributes to Thalassitis after news of his death was reported.

Fellow Love Island contestant Chris Hughes tweeted: “His name wasn’t Muggy Mike. Please stop brandishing that. His name was Mike Thalassitis, and every inch of my heart goes out to his family & friends. A good guy, taken far, far to soon.”

Alex Bowen and Rachel Fenton, who both also appeared on Love Island, tweeted their respects.

Fenton tweeted: “I’m lost for words. My heart breaks for your family RIP @MikeThalassitis.”

If you are struggling to cope, contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or please click on this link to access support services.