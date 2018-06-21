Love Island’s Sophie Gradon dead at 32

Former Love Island contestant Sophie Gradon has died at the age of 32

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed the news saying: “At about 8.27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

It is not yet known how Sophie died.

She made history on Love Island as one half of the show’s first same-sex couple after she coupled up with Katie Salmon.

Olivia Buckland, who was in the villa with Sophie, paid tribute.

She said: “You helped us through so much. Your smile was one in a million. The world failed. I send all my love and my thoughts to you today. To your family and your loved ones. I cannot work out what to say. RIP you beautiful beautiful woman. I’m so lucky to have met you.”