Lucky Midlothian man scoops £1m Euromillions prize

A Midlothian man had a Christmas to remember after scooping £1 million in the Euromillions UK Millionaire Maker draw.

The lucky man, known as Mr. W, won the life-changing cash prize on Christmas Day after playing interactively through the National Lottery website.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “Huge congratulations to Mr. W for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket – after a few simple clicks he has become a millionaire!

“With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous, or like Mr. W, release some details through partial publicity.

Mr. W’s win comes just days after a couple from Penicuik won £30,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Joiner Brian McPhillips, 70, scooped the bumper prize after his postcode, EH26 8QE, was drawn as a winner.

