‘Lucky they didn’t get the flight plan for Sydney’ - Readers react as plane lands in Edinburgh instead of Dusseldorf

Readers have been reacting with both humour and disbelief after a British Airways plane landed in Edinburgh instead of Dusseldorf - after pilots were handed the wrong flight plan.

Passengers apparently only realised the error when the plane landed and the “welcome to Edinburgh” announcement was made this morning.

The plane went to Edinburgh instead of Dusseldorf. Pic: Shutterstock

A BA spokesman confirmed that the flight was redirected and landed safely in Dusseldorf.

The flight was operated by German firm WDL Aviation - who were responsible for the aircraft and cabin crew - on behalf of BA as part of a leasing deal.

WDL said they are investigating how the “obviously unfortunate mix-up of flight schedules” could occur.

And Evening News readers have been reacting to the mix-up on Facebook.

Chris Kearsley said: “Lucky he didn’t get the flight plan for Sydney.”

Steven Oliver said: “I was only following my sat-nav, guv...”

Douglas Sykes said: “OK who was meant to be checking the road signs on route??”

Glen Heeps said: “If they get wrong details and the screens showing edi why didn’t someone say?”

Jenny Lee wrote: “You couldn’t make this up.”

Brian Cornet said: “Uber airlines.”

Jenn Reid Walt said: “Proof that everyone would rather go to Scotland.”

Chris Inglis said: “Someone got there heed in the clouds.”

