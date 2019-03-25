‘Lucky they didn’t get the flight plan for Sydney’ - Readers react as plane lands in Edinburgh instead of Dusseldorf

Readers have been reacting with both humour and disbelief after a British Airways plane landed in Edinburgh instead of Dusseldorf - after pilots were handed the wrong flight plan.
Passengers apparently only realised the error when the plane landed and the “welcome to Edinburgh” announcement was made this morning.
A BA spokesman confirmed that the flight was redirected and landed safely in Dusseldorf.
READ MORE: British Airways plane mistakenly lands in Edinburgh instead of Dusseldorf
The flight was operated by German firm WDL Aviation - who were responsible for the aircraft and cabin crew - on behalf of BA as part of a leasing deal.
WDL said they are investigating how the “obviously unfortunate mix-up of flight schedules” could occur.
And Evening News readers have been reacting to the mix-up on Facebook.
Chris Kearsley said: “Lucky he didn’t get the flight plan for Sydney.”
Steven Oliver said: “I was only following my sat-nav, guv...”
Douglas Sykes said: “OK who was meant to be checking the road signs on route??”
Glen Heeps said: “If they get wrong details and the screens showing edi why didn’t someone say?”
Jenny Lee wrote: “You couldn’t make this up.”
Brian Cornet said: “Uber airlines.”
Jenn Reid Walt said: “Proof that everyone would rather go to Scotland.”
Chris Inglis said: “Someone got there heed in the clouds.”
