Luke’s happy in the rally championship hot seat

A journalism student has landed his dream job reporting from the front lines of his favourite sport.

Luke Barry from Duns in the Scottish Borders has seen his lifelong ambition of becoming a motoring journalist come true after being chosen as an official ambassador for the Prestone MSA British Rally Championship.

The rally enthusiast and aspiring writer has been handpicked by the championship’s headline sponsor Prestone for the role, which will see him provide live video updates and analysis from every stage across the season, alongside seasoned motoring journalist and influential vlogger Henry Catchpole.

Born in the Scottish Borders, Luke developed a passion for rallying at an early age religiously following the Jim Clark rally which took place on his doorstep.

“It was almost inevitable I would become interested in cars and rallying”, he said. “They always say it’s your early experiences that shape you, and for me that was Mark Higgins, Tapio Laukkanen and Martin Rowe among overs threading their machines through the lanes of the Scottish Borders.”

Currently studying journalism at Edinburgh Napier University, Luke has held the role of press officer for the Scottish Rally Championship since 2016, something he believes will set him in good stead for his latest role.

He says: “This really is a fantastic opportunity, particularly for somebody as young as me just starting out as a journalist. I’ll be bringing my experience as a press officer and the video productions skills I’ve learnt on my course to the role. I really can’t wait to get stuck in.

“I’m particularly looking forward to working alongside Henry, who has extensive experience and knowledge of the motorsport world. I’m so grateful to have been given this platform.”

Now in the third year of his course, Luke is an enthusastic student who enjoys participating in all the campus media channels including radio. As an ambassador he will be right in the thick of the action reporting on all the action and sharing live updates.

The budding journalist has been a familiar face to many on the Scottish rally scene and is a natural in front of the camera.

He added: “I want to get fans that can’t make it to events as involved as possible this year. I look forward to propelling people right into the action with our updates and making them feel as if they were there themselves.

“From a competition perspective, I think we all want to see an immense battle. With four of the front-runners from the previous two seasons looking set to miss round one, the path is clear for a new name to rise to the top of British rallying.”

The championship runs from March to October, with stages across the UK and Belgium. The first stage Pirelli International Rally was in Carlisle on April 24. For more information go to www.holtsauto.com/prestonebrc