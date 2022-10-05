M8 closed in West Lothian as emergency services deal with serious three-vehicle collision near Bathgate
Emergency services are currently in attendance at a three-vehicle collision on the M8 near Bathgate.
Police were called to the crash on the M8 at Junction 3A Bathgate at around 4.45pm on Wednesday (October 5).
The M8 has been closed Westbound at Junction 3A, while emergency services deal with the collision.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh buildings: Here are eight of the ugliest buildings in the Capital according to our readers
-
2
Jack Pollock: Tributes to ‘kind’ Edinburgh schoolboy who died on holiday days before 15th birthday
-
3
Da Vinci rapist Robert Greens living in Midlothian village near children’s playpark, claim angry locals
Police cars, ambulances and fire appliances have been spotted at the scene.
According to Traffic Scotland, traffic in the area is backing up and there is currently a 10 minute delay.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were called around 4.45pm on Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 following the report of a three vehicle road crash on the M8 westbound at junction 3A near Bathgate.
“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service have also been contacted for comment.