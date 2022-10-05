Police were called to the crash on the M8 at Junction 3A Bathgate at around 4.45pm on Wednesday (October 5).

The M8 has been closed Westbound at Junction 3A, while emergency services deal with the collision.

Police cars, ambulances and fire appliances have been spotted at the scene.

According to Traffic Scotland, traffic in the area is backing up and there is currently a 10 minute delay.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were called around 4.45pm on Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 following the report of a three vehicle road crash on the M8 westbound at junction 3A near Bathgate.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

