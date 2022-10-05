News you can trust since 1873
M8 closed in West Lothian as emergency services deal with serious three-vehicle collision near Bathgate

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a three-vehicle collision on the M8 near Bathgate.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 5:48 pm - 1 min read

Police were called to the crash on the M8 at Junction 3A Bathgate at around 4.45pm on Wednesday (October 5).

The M8 has been closed Westbound at Junction 3A, while emergency services deal with the collision.

Police cars, ambulances and fire appliances have been spotted at the scene.

According to Traffic Scotland, traffic in the area is backing up and there is currently a 10 minute delay.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were called around 4.45pm on Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 following the report of a three vehicle road crash on the M8 westbound at junction 3A near Bathgate.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service have also been contacted for comment.