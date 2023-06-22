M8 crash: Edinburgh-bound drivers facing huge delays as emergency services attend M8 crash near Livingston
Motorists are facing delays of over an hour on the M8 following a collision.
The three-car crash took place on the M8 at Junction Three Livingston, in West Lothian, shortly before 11.30am on Thursday, June 22. Emergency services, including police and ambulances, are currently on the scene. One eastbound lane is blocked due to the crash. Edinburgh-bound drivers are facing delays of around an hour and 10 minutes. Traffic Scotland warned motorists, writing: “traffic is extremely heavy in the area”.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.25am on Thursday, 22 June, police were called to a report of a three vehicle road crash on the M8 eastbound near junction 3, Livingston. Officers are at the scene assisting.”