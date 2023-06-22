News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

M8 crash: Edinburgh-bound drivers facing huge delays as emergency services attend M8 crash near Livingston

Emergency services rush to three-car crash on M8 in West Lothian
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 12:59 BST

Motorists are facing delays of over an hour on the M8 following a collision.

The three-car crash took place on the M8 at Junction Three Livingston, in West Lothian, shortly before 11.30am on Thursday, June 22. Emergency services, including police and ambulances, are currently on the scene. One eastbound lane is blocked due to the crash. Edinburgh-bound drivers are facing delays of around an hour and 10 minutes. Traffic Scotland warned motorists, writing: “traffic is extremely heavy in the area”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.25am on Thursday, 22 June, police were called to a report of a three vehicle road crash on the M8 eastbound near junction 3, Livingston. Officers are at the scene assisting.”

Queues of traffic on the Edinburgh-bound M8 at Junction Three Livingston in West Lothian. (Photo credit: Traffic Scotland)Queues of traffic on the Edinburgh-bound M8 at Junction Three Livingston in West Lothian. (Photo credit: Traffic Scotland)
Queues of traffic on the Edinburgh-bound M8 at Junction Three Livingston in West Lothian. (Photo credit: Traffic Scotland)