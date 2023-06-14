News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead

M8 crash Edinburgh: Huge delays near Ratho and Newbridge as emergency services rush to crash

Traffic tailing all the way back to Bathgate after Edinburgh M8 crash
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 09:57 BST

A crash on the M8 in Edinburgh is causing long delays for drivers.

The collision took place on the M8 at Junction Two, shortly before 8am on Wednesday, June 14. Emergency services are reportedly on the scene. The Westbound carriageway is currently restricted due to the crash. Traffic is heavy, with vehicles tailing back to Bathgate in West Lothian. Drivers heading to Edinburgh are facing long delays, with journeys from the M9 taking 40 minutes more than normal, while the delay from the M8 is around 10 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is not yet known how serious the crash is or whether anyone was injured. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50am on Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 officers were called to a report of a two vehicle crash westbound on the M8, near Newbridge. Emergency services are in attendance." The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Emergency services called to rush-hour crash on M8 in Edinburgh.Emergency services called to rush-hour crash on M8 in Edinburgh.
Emergency services called to rush-hour crash on M8 in Edinburgh.