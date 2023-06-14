A crash on the M8 in Edinburgh is causing long delays for drivers.

The collision took place on the M8 at Junction Two, shortly before 8am on Wednesday, June 14. Emergency services are reportedly on the scene. The Westbound carriageway is currently restricted due to the crash. Traffic is heavy, with vehicles tailing back to Bathgate in West Lothian. Drivers heading to Edinburgh are facing long delays, with journeys from the M9 taking 40 minutes more than normal, while the delay from the M8 is around 10 minutes.

It is not yet known how serious the crash is or whether anyone was injured. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50am on Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 officers were called to a report of a two vehicle crash westbound on the M8, near Newbridge. Emergency services are in attendance." The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.