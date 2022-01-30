M8 crash: Man killed after being hit by car while walking along motorway
A man has died after being hit by a car as he walked along the M8 motorway, Police Scotland said.
The incident, involving a blue Seat Leon, happened on the westbound carriageway between Bathgate and Glasgow in North Lanarkshire at approximately 1.50am on Sunday morning.
After initially seeking to identify the man, officers have now been able to reach his next of kin.
Read More
They are also appealing for witnesses.
Sergeant John Tait said: “We are aware there were other vehicles, in particular an HGV lorry, travelling on the carriageway around the time of the incident, and I am asking the lorry driver and other motorists to contact us.
“In particular, I would ask anyone with dashcam devices to check their footage as it could hold images.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0449 of January 30 2022.