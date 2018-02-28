M8 delays due to ‘pedestrians on the carriageway’

The M8 westbound secondary carriageway at the Kingston Bridge is restricted due to a pedestrian on the carriageway ‘

Traffic Scotland confirmed the news in a tweet.

The news comes following a number of delays on the M8 as a result of accidents and poor weather conditions.

An image shared on social media earlier also indicated that passengers have been walking alongside the carriageway.

Police have been contacted but had received no reports of any abandoned vehicles on the M8.

Traffic has been at a standstill in many parts of the country following heavy snow overnight.

Stein Connelly, of Transport Scotland, told BBC Radio Scotland: “We’re seeing significant weather disruption on the network, we’ve got all our gritters out and ploughs working right throughout the day, right throughout the night, but we’re still seeing significant challenges.

“The police are advising in the amber area don’t travel on the roads but we’re still seeing busy roads, incidents on them, cars coming off the roads, HGVs blocking and losing traction, and that stops our gritters getting out and on to the roads and keeping it clear, so the message is quite clear - avoid travel on these roads.”

Chief superintendent Stewart Carle said: “Due to this ‘be prepared’ alert, we would urge people who live or intend to visit the regions within the amber warning area to avoid travelling on the roads unless absolutely necessary.

“Police Scotland will receive regular updates from the Met Office and will review our travel advice to the public as appropriate.”

He continued: “If you do choose to travel in the amber warning area, you are likely to face a high level of disruption on the roads networks with significant delays or even be stranded on the higher and more exposed routes.

“Even if your vehicle is suitable for severe weather, other travelers may become stuck and the road ahead of you blocked.”

Glasgow Airport is set to remain closed until 1pm this afternoon as a result of heavy snow.