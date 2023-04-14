News you can trust since 1873
M8 Edinburgh: Crash near M9 causing significant traffic delays in Edinburgh

Drivers can expect delays following collision on M8 near Edinburgh

By Neil Johnstone
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST

A crash on the M8 is causing significant delays in the westbound carriageway this afternoon. The collision was reported between junction 2 and the M9 at about 3.30pm on Friday, April 14. Traffic is being diverted via junction J29A, according to reports.

Traffic Scotland has reported delays of over an hour in the area. Lane two is closed and there is queuing traffic, with police and emergency services in attendance. Police Scotland has been contacted for further information.

One lane has been closed due to crash on M8 outside EdinburghOne lane has been closed due to crash on M8 outside Edinburgh
