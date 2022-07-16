M8: Traffic brought to standstill amid police 'concern for a person'

The motorway was closed in both directions between J3A and J4 (Whitburn), with pictures released by Traffic Scotland around midday showing a long tailback of traffic on eastbound carriageway.

One motorist stuck in the tailback posted on social media: “Currently parked on the #M8 eastbound near Bathgate as its been closed due to a police incident. Avoid at all costs.”

Photographs posted on Twitter show drivers leaving their stationary cars as the tailbacks continue.

Blackburn Road into Bathgate has also been closed off while officers attend to the incident.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “There is concern for a person and the road remains closed in both directions”.