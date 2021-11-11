The incident was reported by Traffic Scotland at 4.04pm, who asked drivers to take care as they passed the scene of the accident

Traffic Scotland then updated their report just 10 minutes later at 4.13pm. They informed the public that all lanes of traffic were now running, and said that the vehicles involved in the crash had been moved onto the the hard shoulder at J1A.

The account warned drivers that traffic remained heavy on the approach, however, it stated that this should ease soon.

Police Scotland said that the incident, which involved three cars, was reported to them this afternoon at 3.55pm.

They confirmed that police officers are currently on the scene, but could not confirm whether the ambulance service has been called.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment

After a three-vehicle crash on the M9 near Edinburgh Airport, Road Traffic Scotland warned drivers of slow moving traffic.

