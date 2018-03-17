M9 in Stirling closed after serious road crash

The M9 is closed Eastbound at Junction 9 Bannockburn due to a serious accident.

Police have advised motorists to use an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey while the emergency services deal with the incident, which is believed to have taken place at around 6.50am on Saturday.

Traffic management crews are on route to set up a diversion along the M80 and M876.

An eyewitness said on Twitter: “Seen 3 cars at the side of the road at 6.50am looking over the side of the motorway into the field.”

It is unknown yet if there are any injuries.

More to follow.