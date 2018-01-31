M9 will be shut after five-vehicle smash near Falkirk

Have your say

Motorists travelling westbound on the M9 face delays this evening following a collision involving five vehicles near Falkirk.

The incident happened about 5pm near junction 6 of the motorway.

Police Scotland have announced they will be closing the M9 northbound between junctions 5 and 6 shortly.

The closures will allow emergency services to carry out recovery efforts at the scene.

Motorists have been told to find an alternative route.

A Police Scotland Twitter post said: “This incident remains ongoing and we will be implementing a full northbound closure shortly between junctions 5 & 6 shortly to assist recovery. Traffic will be diverted off #M9 at junction 5. Find alternative route if possible. @trafficscotland.”

READ MORE: Scottish Government budget to pass thanks to Green MSPs support