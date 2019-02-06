Magical Harry Potter-themed flat is a stone’s throw from Edinburgh Castle and costs just £50 a night

THIS Harry Potter-themed dwelling is more than just a bed chamber full of secrets.

Situated on the Upper Bow in the Old Town just 300 metres away from Edinburgh Castle, you’d be hard-pressed to find an abode in the Capital with better access to all the main sites.

One of the bedrooms. Pic: Booking.com

And at just £50 per person per night, the Castle Nest offers great value for money in such a central location.

But it’s Harry Potter fans who will love this the most. The property is positively dripping with references to the famous franchise, Hogwarts and all.

Among the subtle nods to the Harry Potter universe is a framed depiction of the boy wizard himself and a piece of signage protruding from one of the walls pointing to Platform 9 and three quarters.

Then there’s the location. Mere steps away is Diagon House on Victoria Street - Auld Reekie’s main Harry Potter emporium on the street that is said to have partially inspired Diagon Alley.

The flat is situated on the Upper Bow in the Old Town. Pic: Booking.com

And just up the road and round the corner is the Elephant House, where Ms Rowling penned many of her earliest Potter novels. Just magic.

But if Potter’s not your bag, fret not, this cosy little apartment is tastefully decorated and offers more little luxuries than you might expect at such an affordable price.

Housed in a heritage-soaked 18th century building, the apartment has one bedroom with queen-sized bed, living room and bathroom.

A flat screen TV with Netflix access and a top-of-the-range Sonos sound system are also available.

The interior. Pic: Booking.com

One spellbound visitor is Bejamin, who writes on Booking.com: “Fantastic location and great little apartment. Unlike Harry’s cupboard under the stairs it was spacious and well decorated.”

The rooms are filled with lots of Harry Potter-themed pictures