Major disruption on Scotland's busiest roads amid ice warnings

Below freezing temperatures are causing delays and disruptions across Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice until 12pm today (22 Jan), covering Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, the Highlands and Eilean Siar, Orkney and Shetland, South West Scotland, the Lothians, the Borders and Strathclyde.

The Met Office said, “A band of rain and hill snow will move southeastwards across the UK during Monday evening and overnight.

“A brief spell of wet snow is possible on high ground of southern Scotland, northern England and north Wales, with some small accumulations possible.

“Behind this, surface temperatures will rapidly fall away with some ice forming on some surfaces.

“Once the rain has cleared, some hail, sleet and snow showers will follow from the northwest, with one to three centimetres above 200 metres, and some small accumulations expected at lower levels.”

Second weather warning

A second yellow weather warning for ice is in place from 4pm today until 11am tomorrow (23 Jan). This warning covers Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, the Highlands and Eilean Siar, South West Scotland, the Lothians, the Borders and Strathclyde.

Several accidents on the country’s busiest roads are causing queues for commuters.

Roads affected (at time of writing)

M8 J13 (Provan Rd) - J12 (Cumbnld) Rd): Three lanes restricted Westbound indefinitely

M80 M8 Slip - M80 Main Carriageway: Two lanes restricted Southbound indefinitely

A82 Glencoe - G’coe Visit Ctre: All lanes restricted in both directions for more than an hour

M8 J24 West - Slip Off: M8 Westbound off-slip at Junction 24 Govan is currently closed due to a road traffic incident. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey

M77 J2 - Between Slips