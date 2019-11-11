Major Edinburgh route blocked after van dramatically collides with traffic lights

The images show the van ended up on the pedestrian crossing island, knocking down a traffic light. Picture: Daniel Fuller

The incident took place at a pedestrian crossing near Saughton Park.

Drivers are reporting long delays in the Gorgie and Balgreen areas and Lothian Buses have confirmed the 30, X28 and X27 services diverted via Stenhouse Drive and Stevenson Drive.

The 3, 25, and 33 services have also been affected and will be rerouted via Chesser Avenue, Slateford Road and Robertson Avenue.

More to follow.

The front of the number 30 Lothian Bus was also damaged in the incident. Picture: Daniel Fuller