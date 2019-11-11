Major Edinburgh route blocked after van dramatically collides with traffic lights
A major capital thoroughfare is blocked after a van reportedly collided with a set of traffic lights.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 3:46 pm
Updated
Monday, 11th November 2019, 4:29 pm
The incident took place at a pedestrian crossing near Saughton Park.
Drivers are reporting long delays in the Gorgie and Balgreen areas and Lothian Buses have confirmed the 30, X28 and X27 services diverted via Stenhouse Drive and Stevenson Drive.
The 3, 25, and 33 services have also been affected and will be rerouted via Chesser Avenue, Slateford Road and Robertson Avenue.
More to follow.