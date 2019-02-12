Major emergency response as man falls to death at Muirhouse Mansions

Have your say

A man has died after falling from the roof of a guesthouse in Muirhouse.

Emergency services raced to the Muirhouse Mansions guesthouse in Marine Drive at around 11.10am on Tuesday following reports that a man had fallen from the roof.

A man fell from the roof of Muirhouse Mansions on Tuesday. Picture: Contributed

Several police vehicles and at least two ambulances were in attendance.

The man received treatment from paramedics but sadly died from his injuries.

It is believed the man was a construction worker who had been working on the roof at the time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh, along with other emergency services, responded to an address in Marine Drive at around 11.10am on Tuesday 12th February, following a report that a man had fallen from a roof.

The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Contributed

“The man was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service, but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries into this incident are ongoing and liaison will be made with the Health and Safety Executive.”

A Health and Safety Executive spokesperson said: “HSE is aware of this incident and working alongside Police Scotland, who are currently leading enquiries.”

