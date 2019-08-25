Major fire breaks out at Woodmill High School in Fife

A major fire has ripped through a high school in Dunfermline tonight.

Firefighters were called out to Woodmill High, in the Abbeyview district of the town, at 5.05pm.

A height appliance sprays water on to the roof of Woodmill High. Picture: Andrew Boyle

Four appliances, and one height appliance, are currently at the scene. Further appliances have been requested as firefighters attempt to prevent the blaze from spreading.

Emergency services are yet to confirm whether there are any casualties at the school, which was closed at the time the fire was reported.

The Scotsman understands the blaze broke out around the building’s special education unit, at the rear of the property.

The school, which is operated by Fife Council, dates from 1958. One of four high schools in the town, it is one of two still waiting for substantial modernisation works to take place.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from across West Fife.