Major road accident brings M8 in Glasgow to standstill

A multi-vehicle accident has brought the M8 in Glasgow to a standstill.

The collision happened at 2.30pm near junction 15, between Royston and Dennistoun.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There were several vehicles involved in the crash with all four lanes closed and emergency services in attendance.

“Junctions 15 and 16 were also closed. Police are currently working to reopen one lane on the motorway to allow traffic to begin moving again.”

Traffic Scotland warned drivers to expect delays and to find an alternative route and avoid the area if at all possible.