Major roads close to traffic as Edinburgh marks Clean Air Day

Various streets in central Edinburgh were closed to road traffic today as the Capital marked UK Clean Air Day.

Groups of schoolchildren marched through the city centre in an effort to raise public awareness of the urgent need to tackle air pollution in our cities.

Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Sections of both The Mound and George Street were car-free ahead of the march, which is part of a series of planned activities, including yoga sessions, cycling classes, health walks, dance sessions and talks from experts during the two-day event called the Edinburgh Summer Summit.

Pop up parks and seating was installed along the Mound and George Street. The public also have the opportunity to try out electric bikes, while electric cars and taxis are on display along with information on how we can all help improve the city’s air quality.

Among those in attendance at today’s march were council leader Adam McVey and transport convener Lesley Macinnes.

Councillor Macinnes said: “Improving the quality of the air that we breathe is a top priority for the capital.

“The fun and engaging activities we’ve planned for Clean Air Day will highlight the simple steps that can be taken to help reduce emissions and make the air cleaner and healthier for everyone.

“Over the two days we will be monitoring the impact the road closures have on the environment, in particular air quality and noise.

“We’re also looking forward to raising awareness of the wider City Centre Transformation project, which is about creating an action plan for an Edinburgh that is sustainable, healthy and safe for our future generations.”