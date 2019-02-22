Make 2nds Count backed by bunch of jolly good eggs

ALMOST 300 women will gather at The Balmoral today in a show of support for a remarkable mum and her fight to raise awareness of secondary breast cancer.

The first Good EGG Charity Lunch will be co-hosted by comedian Bruce Devlin to support Make 2nds Count, launched by Lisa Fleming to raise awareness of secondary breast cancer.

Mum-of-one Lisa, from Colinton, was diagnosed with incurable secondary breast cancer in May 2017 when she was 34.

The news that cancer had spread from her breast to her bones was particularly shocking: she had seemed fit and healthy, she had not received any primary breast cancer diagnosis, and had no visible lump on her breast.

Like many, she was unaware that cancerous cells from a breast tumour can quietly spread through the blood or lymphatic system and take hold in another.

Months later, Lisa was told that the cancer had metastasised again and was now in her brain.

Five per cent of people who receive an initial breast cancer diagnosis find out at the same time that cancerous cells are also present elsewhere in their body.

It is a distressing double blow: unlike primary breast cancer that can be addressed using a range of treatments, secondary cancer is incurable. Around 1,000 people in the UK die every month as a result.

In some cases, secondary cancer can be discovered following treatment for breast cancer.

Lisa launched Make 2nds Count after discovering that on average, only 5-9 per cent of breast cancer funding is allocated to secondary cancer research. It’s hoped the charity can raise awareness and vital funds to help with research.

EGG Edinburgh brings together like-minded women for a wide range of exclusive events, talks and experiences. It has more than 13,000 members who enjoy a wealth of discounts at favourite retailers and special offers from many businesses.

Its first Good EGG Charity Lunch will see 280 women gather at The Balmoral, with sponsorship from firms including Hamilton & Inches, Moet & Chandon, estate agents Coulters and The Wax Bar.

EGG Edinburgh founder Kylie Reid said: “Lisa is an incredible woman who has shown remarkable courage in the face of devastating news.

“She has poured her focus into helping others through her charity, Make 2nds Count, and we are determined to help her raise awareness of this terrible disease and support her efforts to raise money for research.

“We are delighted that her remarkable charity will benefit from our first Good Egg Lunch and are grateful to our partners and sponsors for their support.”

The Good EGG Lunch will be followed on Friday, March 8, 2019 with an International Women’s Day Brunch at The Edinburgh Grand.