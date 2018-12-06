Make a meal of your Xmas shopping trip

There’s a chance to indulge yourself, as well as others, this Christmas with a new shop and dine evening at Restoration Yard.

Nestled in the quiet haven of Dalkeith Country Park, the upmarket retail, food and wellbeing destination is offering late-night shopping over three consecutive Thursdays – starting tonight – away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

Extended opening hours will see the store open until 8pm, with the inaugural dining evening on December 13 for shoppers looking to refuel with festive food and drink.

Tickets for the event are still available for £10 from Restoration Yard’s online outlet and are redeemable against a meal or a purchase in-store on the night.

Tables can be booked between 6pm and 8pm, leaving plenty of time to browse the range of jewellery, fashion, homeware, beauty products, books, food and all sorts of quirky bits and pieces for children.

Those who prefer to keep their shopping trips until the weekend will also be able to enjoy a pop-up mini festive foodie market with a selection of local artisan producers showcasing their favourite Christmas gifts.

This weekend, Scotia Spice will present authentic curry kits with a kick, while O’Donnell Moonshine will be offering their unique liquors, for an indulgent winter warmer.

Head of retail Taisir Gibreel, said: “All the products available in our store are either designed and manufactured by Restoration Yard, or carefully selected from quality suppliers.

“You’re likely to find truly thoughtful and original gifts for all the family that are difficult to source anywhere else as well as stunning decorations that will make your home the best dressed this Christmas. Our Shopping & Dining evening is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a relaxed evening of retail therapy.”

Restoration Yard is open from 9.30am-6pm seven days a week and 9.30am-8pm on December 6, 13 and 20. www.restorationyard.com