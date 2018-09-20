Make lots of noise about hush pop-up

Online fashion and lifestyle brand hush is celebrating its new AW18 collection with the launch of its first pop-up store in Scotland.

The first in a series of regional pop-ups, this weekend’s event in Edinburgh is set to recreate the brand’s laidback aesthetic in a beautiful gallery space in Leith.

Customers will be able to try on many of the styles from the new collection and place orders online on iPads in store.

There will be a chance to meet key members of the hush team and enjoy a programme of shopping experiences, including styling talks, beauty workshops and an evening with top fashion influencers.

There will be collaborations with local businesses, such as a sustainable supper club with the Edinburgh Food Studio, yoga for beginners with Janet McInnes from Leith Yoga studio, and a morning style talk with female community group EGG.

The collaborations extend to the furnishing of the space itself, being done in conjunction with Design Vintage. It will also showcase a neon artwork installation by celebrated artist Eve De Haan – echoing the message of togetherness and solidarity that comes through in hush’s latest collections.

Mandy Watkins, founder of hush said: “We’re really excited to be going on the road this season to meet our existing customers and hopefully introduce lots of women across the country to our brand.

“The concept is all about taking the best of online offline – and we’re especially pleased to be working with local partners wherever we go to help deliver the lifestyle element that has always been such a big part of what we do.

“Ultimately, it’s about giving the customer what she wants where she wants it, so it will be interesting to speak to her to understand how best we can do that – but our experience so far with pop-ups, festivals and customer events suggests that high street retail isn’t dead, it just needs to be reimagined.”

The pop-up runs for four days from today at 1 Customs Wharf, Commercial Street, Leith, open 10am-5pm Thursday to Saturday and from 10am-4pm on Sunday.