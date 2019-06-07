Maldives resort hiring summer intern to look after turtles

Are you looking for something different to do this summer?

Are you an animal lover who can’t get enough of the sun? Then this unusual internship might be for you.

Luxury resort Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu is looking for one lucky intern to fly out to the its turtle rescue centre, The Olive Ridley Project, in the Maldives for two weeks.

What are the duties?

A typical nine to five this is not - the internship is hands on and has a lot of duties to undertake.

The responsibilities are:

- Feeding the turtles

- Cleaning the tanks

- Observing surgeries and medical procedures

- Attending rescue missions to help turtles in need

- Assisting with the release of turtles that have been rehabilitation back into the ocean

- Helping out with guests who visit the rescue centre

- Attending Olive Ridley Project presentation evenings

- Posting on the Olive Ridley Project’s social media platforms, from your personal progress to showing the behind the scenes of the centres work

Dedicated to turtles, the Olive Ridley project is “the first and only rescue centre in the Maldives to be led by a veterinarian and is fully-equipped with surgical and diagnostic facilities for the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of marine turtles.”

What are the perks?

While the internship is unpaid, in exchange for your hard work, you will be gifted with some incredible experiences.

The selected intern will be set up in a beach villa, with complimentary meals provided by the Cowrie restaurant.

You’ll get to go on a sunset cruise and a guided group snorkelling trip in Baa Atoll. You’ll also get to experience a Balinese treatment (which is a full body massage, to help you relax) and a beach barbecue.

The cost of your plane ticket will also be taken care of.

How to apply?

To apply, you’ll need to submit a two to three minute video as well as a 500 word cover letter explaining why you think you’re perfect for the job.

You can head to the Coco Collection website to submit your application.

You have until Monday 1 July 2019 to get your application in. If you want to find out some further information, you can also contact the Coco Collection directly at inturtleship@cococollection.com.

The internship will begin on a negotiable date in August.

Any restrictions?

Applicants don’t need to have any previous experience, but they do need to be keen to work in a similar field.

You must be over the age of 18.