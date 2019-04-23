Man, 18, taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following Arthur’s Seat rescue

An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital with injuries after being rescued from Arthur’s Seat this afternoon.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) was called to the city landmark just after 3:20pm along with their special operations response team.

The Scottish Ambulance Service responded to the incident. Pic: Richard Graham

READ MORE: Paramedics deal with ‘ongoing incident’ at Arthur’s Seat

An SAS spokeswoman said: “One ambulance and our special operations response teams (SORT) were dispatched to the scene and an 18-year-old male patient was extracted by our SORT crews and taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for further assessment.”

Details of the man’s injury and its severity have not yet been provided.

A picture taken this afternoon showed an ambulance in attendance along with specialist response teams and equipment.

It is understood there may also have been another emergency incident on the hill earlier today.

In August last year, a woman was treated in hospital for serious injuries after falling on Arthur’s Seat.

And in February this year, an air rescue operation was launched to extract an injured walker who had fallen on the hill.

Arthur’s Seat, an ancient volcano, sits about 820ft above sea level and is the site of a large and well preserved fort. It is also a site of Special Scientific Interest.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.