Man, 21, due in court after Midlothian housebreaking

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a housebreaking and attempted housebreakings in part of Midlothian.

The incidents happened in the Seafield Road and Corby Craig areas of Roslin on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Police are appealing for information.

The 21-year-old was held in police custody and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Police are also appealing for information in relation to a separate attempted housebreaking in the area during the early hours of this morning.

In a statement, the force said an attempt was made to break into a shed in the Burnbank Grove area of Loanhead, adding: “The shed alarm that had been fitted was triggered and the person responsible left without gaining entry.”

Anyone with information, or who may have seen a person (s) acting suspiciously in the area, should contact police on 101 and quote incident number 0148 3rd April 2019.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

