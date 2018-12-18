Man, 25, charged following early morning Meadows crash

Police in Edinburgh have charged a 25-year-old man with road traffic offences following a collision at The Meadows.

Emergency services were called following the one vehicle collision in Hope Park Terrace, at around 3.15am on Monday 17th December.

Police said that four people were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the crash and that three people remain in hospital with serious injuries.

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.