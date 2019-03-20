Man, 25, due in court after two young women robbed in Edinburgh

Have your say

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with two armed robberies in the Newington and Southside areas of Edinburgh.

The incidents took place shortly after 1am and 1.30am on Sunday, March 17th in the Sciennes House Place and Drummond Street areas.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court. Pic: Ian Georgeson

The female victims, aged 20 and 22, were threatened by two men and had a number of personal items stolen.

A 25-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, March 20th.

Detective Sergeant Mark Lumsden, from Gayfield CID, said: “These were distressing incidents for the victims and we thank them for their support during our investigation.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we are currently following a positive line of enquiry to trace a second man believed to be involved.

“These incidents were investigated under Operation Arable and we remain committed to reducing violent crime in the capital.”

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.